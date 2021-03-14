It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC
