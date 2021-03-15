 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

