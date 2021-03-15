Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees to…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. I…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shou…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and vari…