Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.