Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC
