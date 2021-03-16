 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

