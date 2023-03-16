Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.