Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Morganton, NC
