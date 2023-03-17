Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.