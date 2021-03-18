 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

