Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South.