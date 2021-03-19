Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees to…
This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally he…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks…