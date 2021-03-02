Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. M…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The UV index …
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reac…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast…