Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.