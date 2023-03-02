Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.