Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Morganton, NC
