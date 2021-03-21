Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally he…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …