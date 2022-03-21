Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.