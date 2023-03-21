Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Morganton, NC
