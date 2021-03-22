Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC
