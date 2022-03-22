The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Morganton, NC
