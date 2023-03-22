Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …