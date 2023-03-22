Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.