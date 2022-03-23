Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.