Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …