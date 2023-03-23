Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.