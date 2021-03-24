Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC
