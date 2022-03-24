Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 1:07 AM EDT until THU 12:45 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.