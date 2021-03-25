Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.