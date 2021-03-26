Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …