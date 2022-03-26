Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

