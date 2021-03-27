Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Models ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The UV …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s …
For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…