Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.