The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …