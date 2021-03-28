Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC
