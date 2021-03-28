Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.