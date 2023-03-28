Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …