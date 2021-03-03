Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.