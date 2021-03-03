Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.