Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Ra…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 5…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach…