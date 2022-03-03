Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.