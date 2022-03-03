 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

