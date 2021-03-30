 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

