Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.