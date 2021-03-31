Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Morgant…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Morganton: Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and v…