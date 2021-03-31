 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert