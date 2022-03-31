Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.