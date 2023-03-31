Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Morganton, NC
