Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.