Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.