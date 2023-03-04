Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 1:21 AM EST until SAT 5:15 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You ma…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for …