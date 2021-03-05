 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

