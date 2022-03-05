Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Morganton, NC
