 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert