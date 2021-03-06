Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
