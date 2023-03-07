Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.