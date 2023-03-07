Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You ma…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…