Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.