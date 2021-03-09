Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.