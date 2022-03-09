Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.