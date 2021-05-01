Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The…
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Morganton will see warm…