Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton.…