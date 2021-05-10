Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.