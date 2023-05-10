Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Morganton, NC
