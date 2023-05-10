Morganton will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.