The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be …
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Morganton…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.…